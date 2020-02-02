Meetings
15:47 Henlow Sun 2 February 2020
- 460m
- A4
- 1st £130, Others £40 Race Total £330
Final Result
Winning time:-Off time:15:47:34
1st
1
Hather Grace9/4
Split: Time:
T: M E Westwood
2nd
5
Nomadic Vista4/1
Split: Time:
T: M P Brown
2
Droopys Squire3/1
Split: Time:
T: J M Ray
3
Guvnas Colin5/1
Split: Time:
T: F J Gray
4
Chuckle Barry15/8
Split: Time:
T: M E Westwood
Non Runners
6
Pennys Dragon
Split: Time:
T: J Bloomfield
Race Details
- Winning TrainerM E Westwood
- Winning Time
- Runners6 ran
- Distances
- Off Time15:47:34
- Forecast£13.89
- Tricast£0.00
