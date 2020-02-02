Meetings
15:27 Henlow Sun 2 February 2020
- 460m
- A5
- 1st £125, Others £40 Race Total £325
Final Result
Winning time:-Off time:15:28:34
1st
5
Blackrose Joshua8/1
Split: Time:
T: R J Turney
2nd
2
Savana Pat7/2
Split: Time:
T: D J Atkins
3rd
6
Savana Style5/2
Split: Time:
T: P T Henman
1
Beanos Puma6/4
Split: Time:
T: S H Fletcher
3
Away Benny8/1
Split: Time:
T: M P Brown
4
Hoolys Rocky6/1
Split: Time:
T: M P Brown
Race Details
- Winning TrainerR J Turney
- Winning Time
- Runners6 ran
- Distances
- Off Time15:28:34
- Forecast£56.66
- Tricast£146.45
Racing Tips
Monday's racing preview
Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.
Next Race Off
16:17 Pau
Football Tips
Sunday's Premier League tips
Paul Higham has Sunday's Premier League preview with best bets for Spurs v Man City & Burnley v Arsenal.
Our best bets
Check out Sporting Life's best bets across racing, football and more.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.