Meetings
15:07 Henlow Sun 2 February 2020
- 460m
- A9
- 1st £105, Others £40 Race Total £305
Final Result
Winning time:28.40sOff time:15:07:27
1st
5
Liosgarbh Cahy9/2
Split: Time: 28.40s
T: G E ElwellBmpStt,LdNrLn,(HT)
2nd
sh
6
Blackrose Angus10/1
Split: Time: 28.41s
T: J M RayBmpStt,Ld-NrLn,(HT)
3rd
1 ½
1
Savana Hottie5/4
Split: Time: 28.53s
T: J M RayBmp1,(HT)
4th
2
4
Sporting Vega5/2
Split: Time: 28.69s
T: J M RayBmpStt&1,(HT)
5th
4
2
Kingsbury Sasha3/1
Split: Time: 29.01s
T: R W LiddingtonBmp1,(HT)
Non Runners
3
Rockview Jack
Split: Time:
T: M P Brown
Race Details
- Winning TrainerG E Elwell
- Winning Time28.40s
- Runners6 ran
- Distancessh, 1 ½, 2, 4
- Off Time15:07:27
- Forecast£48.95
- Tricast£0.00
Next Race Off
16:17 Pau
