14:48 Henlow Sun 2 February 2020
- 460m
- A5
- 1st £125, Others £40 Race Total £325
Final Result
Winning time:28.10sOff time:14:48:33
1st
4
Burma Fury11/4
Split: Time: 28.10s
T: G E ElwellALed,Bmp4,(HT)
2nd
hd
1
Valor King4/1
Split: Time: 28.12s
T: J M RayBmp1&4,(HT)
3rd
nk
3
Coconut Bay11/8
Split: Time: 28.15s
T: R JuryBmp1,ChlRnIn,(HT)
4th
3
6
Savana Diamond9/2
Split: Time: 28.39s
T: J M RayClrRun,(HT)
5th
2
2
Westmead Jazz8/1
Split: Time: 28.55s
T: R J TurneyClrRun,(HT)
6th
2 ½
5
Sheffield Clover10/1
Split: Time: 28.75s
T: F J GrayBBmp1,(HT)
Race Details
- Winning TrainerG E Elwell
- Winning Time28.10s
- Runners6 ran
- Distanceshd, nk, 3, 2, 2 ½
- Off Time14:48:33
- Forecast£17.14
- Tricast£29.76
