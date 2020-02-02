Meetings
14:28 Henlow Sun 2 February 2020
- 460m
- A7
- 1st £115, Others £40 Race Total £315
Final Result
Winning time:28.03sOff time:14:28:46
1st
6
Blackrose Chuck7/4
Split: Time: 28.03s
T: J M RayQAwayLed,(HT)
2nd
2 ½
4
Hather Zen9/4
Split: Time: 28.23s
T: J BloomfieldEvCh,(HT)
3rd
4
3
Harry Boy8/1
Split: Time: 28.55s
T: G E ElwellSAw,Crd3,(HT)
4th
2 ½
5
Mo's Honour5/1
Split: Time: 28.75s
T: M P BrownSAw,(HT)
5th
3 ½
1
Savana Paige7/2
Split: Time: 29.03s
T: D J AtkinsBmp1,(HT)
6th
2 ½
2
Westmead Ireland8/1
Split: Time: 29.23s
T: R J TurneyBmp1,Crd3,(HT)
Race Details
- Winning TrainerJ M Ray
- Winning Time28.03s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances2 ½, 4, 2 ½, 3 ½, 2 ½
- Off Time14:28:46
- Forecast£6.83
- Tricast£25.11
