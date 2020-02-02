Meetings
14:08 Henlow Sun 2 February 2020
- 460m
- A3
- 1st £150, Others £40 Race Total £350
Final Result
Winning time:27.78sOff time:14:11:38
1st
3
Easy Pappy5/2
Split: Time: 27.78s
T: S J PedderLed1,(HT)
2nd
3
5
You Little Jimbo3/1
Split: Time: 28.02s
T: M P BrownBmpStt,Ld-1,(HT)
3rd
nk
6
Petroma Rebel9/2
Split: Time: 28.05s
T: M E WestwoodClrRun,(HT)
4th
nk
1
Makeit Saymyname7/2
Split: Time: 28.08s
T: F J GrayCrd1,(HT)
5th
2
2
Anchor Bolt3/1
Split: Time: 28.24s
T: B StoweCrd1,(HT)
6th
4
4
Haggswood Iso10/1
Split: Time: 28.56s
T: J BloomfieldBmpStt,Crd1,(HT)
Race Details
- Winning TrainerS J Pedder
- Winning Time27.78s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances3, nk, nk, 2, 4
- Off Time14:11:38
- Forecast£12.40
- Tricast£37.63
