Meetings
13:57 Harlow Sun 2 February 2020
- 415m
- A7
- 1st £85, Others £45 Race Total £310
Final Result
Winning time:27.10sOff time:14:00:39
1st
3
Salems Arkansas3/1
Split: 4.93Time: 27.10s
T: J PearsonLedRunUp
2nd
3 ¼
4
Rattling Times11/2
Split: 4.95Time: 27.36s
T: M BrazilEveryChance
3rd
1 ¾
1
Salems Montana11/4
Split: 5.11Time: 27.50s
T: S A ClarkVSAw,Crd1,Bmp2
4th
sh
6
Billis Solo3/1
Split: 4.96Time: 27.51s
T: S A ClarkEveryChance
5th
2 ¾
2
Salems Louisiana7/1
Split: 5.07Time: 27.73s
T: S A ClarkVSAw,Crd1,BBmp2
6th
1 ¾
5
Conors Holly4/1
Split: 4.97Time: 27.87s
T: J PearsonBBmp2
Race Details
- Winning TrainerJ Pearson
- Winning Time27.10s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances3 ¼, 1 ¾, sh, 2 ¾, 1 ¾
- Off Time14:00:39
- Forecast£21.46
- Tricast£54.39
