Meetings

13:39 Harlow Sun 2 February 2020

  • 415m
  • A6
  • 1st £95, Others £45 Race Total £320

Final Result

Winning time:26.70sOff time:13:44:18
1st
1
Downtown Marco5/2
Split: 4.94Time: 26.70s
T: S A ClarkBmp4,LedNrLine
2nd
hd
6
Castlemary Blake9/4
Split: 4.85Time: 26.72s
T: A M KirbyEP,Led4-NrLine
3rd
¾
5
Impeccable9/1
Split: 4.89Time: 26.78s
T: B M NichollsEP,Led2-Crd4
4th
nk
2
Goodgolymizmolly6/1
Split: 5.03Time: 26.81s
T: A M KirbyVSAw,Bmp2,RanOn
5th
¾
3
Lurriga Silver9/2
Split: 4.96Time: 26.87s
T: B M NichollsCrd1,Bmp2
6th
4 ¾
4
Cloudy Morning4/1
Split: 5.01Time: 27.25s
T: A M KirbySAw,Bmp1

Race Details

  • Winning TrainerS A Clark
  • Winning Time26.70s
  • Runners6 ran
  • Distanceshd, ¾, nk, ¾, 4 ¾
  • Off Time13:44:18
  • Forecast£9.76
  • Tricast£38.25

