Meetings
13:39 Harlow Sun 2 February 2020
- 415m
- A6
- 1st £95, Others £45 Race Total £320
Final Result
Winning time:26.70sOff time:13:44:18
1st
1
Downtown Marco5/2
Split: 4.94Time: 26.70s
T: S A ClarkBmp4,LedNrLine
2nd
hd
6
Castlemary Blake9/4
Split: 4.85Time: 26.72s
T: A M KirbyEP,Led4-NrLine
3rd
¾
5
Impeccable9/1
Split: 4.89Time: 26.78s
T: B M NichollsEP,Led2-Crd4
4th
nk
2
Goodgolymizmolly6/1
Split: 5.03Time: 26.81s
T: A M KirbyVSAw,Bmp2,RanOn
5th
¾
3
Lurriga Silver9/2
Split: 4.96Time: 26.87s
T: B M NichollsCrd1,Bmp2
6th
4 ¾
4
Cloudy Morning4/1
Split: 5.01Time: 27.25s
T: A M KirbySAw,Bmp1
Race Details
- Winning TrainerS A Clark
- Winning Time26.70s
- Runners6 ran
- Distanceshd, ¾, nk, ¾, 4 ¾
- Off Time13:44:18
- Forecast£9.76
- Tricast£38.25
