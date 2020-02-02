Meetings
13:22 Harlow Sun 2 February 2020
- 238m
- D3
- 1st £60, Others £45 Race Total £285
Final Result
Winning time:15.00sOff time:13:32:34
1st
1
Ballynabe Taylor9/4
Split: Time: 15.00s
T: D B WhittonLedRunUp
2nd
1 ¾
5
Salems Kansas8/1
Split: Time: 15.14s
T: J PearsonQAw,MidTWide
3rd
1 ¼
6
Madabout Scolari5/1
Split: Time: 15.24s
T: A M KirbyEveryChance
4th
2 ¼
2
Moaning Gallardo7/4
Split: Time: 15.42s
T: D B WhittonVSAw,Bmp1&RnIn
5th
1 ¼
4
Join Me11/2
Split: Time: 15.52s
T: B M NichollsSAw,Bmp1&RunIn
6th
2
3
Oakgrove Acacia6/1
Split: Time: 15.68s
T: J PearsonBBmp1
Race Details
- Winning TrainerD B Whitton
- Winning Time15.00s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances1 ¾, 1 ¼, 2 ¼, 1 ¼, 2
- Off Time13:32:34
- Forecast£23.80
- Tricast£81.13
