Meetings
13:08 Harlow Sun 2 February 2020
- 415m
- A5
- 1st £105, Others £45 Race Total £330
Final Result
Winning time:26.44sOff time:13:08:29
1st
4
Paper Straw3/1
Split: 4.84Time: 26.44s
T: A M KirbyEP,Led1,Middle
2nd
4 ½
1
Summerville Lady4/1
Split: 4.9Time: 26.80s
T: P ClarkeEvCh,Rls
3rd
1 ½
3
Martys Turbo6/1
Split: 4.92Time: 26.92s
T: B M NichollsEveryChance
4th
1 ½
5
Curly Chap4/1
Split: 4.83Time: 27.04s
T: A M KirbyEP,Wide
5th
¾
6
Baunaniska Rose5/4
Split: 4.93Time: 27.10s
T: J R DalySAw,Wide
Non Runners
2
Westmead Jo Jo
Split: Time:
T: P Clarke
Race Details
- Winning TrainerA M Kirby
- Winning Time26.44s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances4 ½, 1 ½, 1 ½, ¾
- Off Time13:08:29
- Forecast£17.61
- Tricast£0.00
