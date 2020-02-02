Meetings
12:54 Harlow Sun 2 February 2020
- 415m
- A7
- 1st £85, Others £45 Race Total £310
Final Result
Winning time:26.81sOff time:12:54:37
1st
5
Vicaragebluebell5/1
Split: 5.04Time: 26.81s
T: A M KirbyLed4
2nd
3 ¾
4
Pennys Kizer3/1
Split: 4.82Time: 27.11s
T: B M NichollsQAw,Led-4
3rd
5 ½
2
Salems Tennessee12/1
Split: 5.06Time: 27.55s
T: S A ClarkEveryChance
4th
hd
6
Mama Genoa11/4
Split: 5.02Time: 27.57s
T: A M KirbyEvCh,Wide
5th
nk
3
Dunaghy Lenson3/1
Split: 5.11Time: 27.60s
T: A M KirbyVSAw,Bmp1,Crd2
6th
2 ¾
1
Capo Rosso3/1
Split: 5.1Time: 27.82s
T: B M NichollsCrd1&2
Race Details
- Winning TrainerA M Kirby
- Winning Time26.81s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances3 ¾, 5 ½, hd, nk, 2 ¾
- Off Time12:54:37
- Forecast£28.99
- Tricast£147.28
