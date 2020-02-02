Meetings
12:39 Harlow Sun 2 February 2020
- 415m
- A6
- 1st £95, Others £45 Race Total £320
Final Result
Winning time:26.85sOff time:12:39:42
1st
1
Aayamzabellababe10/1
Split: 4.99Time: 26.85s
T: J PearsonLedRunIn
2nd
1 ¼
6
Elmaloglou5/1
Split: 4.8Time: 26.95s
T: J PearsonQAw,Led-RunIn
3rd
2 ½
2
Yellow9/2
Split: 5.06Time: 27.15s
T: A M KirbyVSAw,Crd2,RanOn
4th
1 ¼
3
Wee Bart7/2
Split: 4.92Time: 27.25s
T: B M NichollsEP,Crd1
5th
3
4
Blackrosepatrica9/2
Split: 4.94Time: 27.49s
T: A M KirbyCrd1&2,Bmp3
6th
2 ¾
5
Moaning Meldrew6/4
Split: 4.9Time: 27.71s
T: D B WhittonBmp1,Crd 1/2&3
Race Details
- Winning TrainerJ Pearson
- Winning Time26.85s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances1 ¼, 2 ½, 1 ¼, 3, 2 ¾
- Off Time12:39:42
- Forecast£75.86
- Tricast£266.36
