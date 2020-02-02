Meetings
12:24 Harlow Sun 2 February 2020
- 415m
- A7
- 1st £85, Others £45 Race Total £310
Final Result
Winning time:26.95sOff time:12:24:26
1st
3
Philfen Afina5/2
Split: 4.92Time: 26.95s
T: R C PhilpotEP,Led1
2nd
6 ¾
6
Some Frustration5/2
Split: 4.91Time: 27.49s
T: B M NichollsEvCh,Wide
3rd
¾
4
Salems Atlanta9/4
Split: 5Time: 27.55s
T: S A ClarkEveryChance
4th
1 ¼
1
Aulton Cain11/2
Split: 5.05Time: 27.65s
T: B M NichollsSAw,FcdTCk1
5th
2 ¾
5
Decisive Maria10/1
Split: 4.86Time: 27.87s
T: R C PhilpotEP,Wide1-2
6th
1 ¼
2
Salems Wichita7/1
Split: 5.15Time: 27.97s
T: S A ClarkVSAw
Race Details
- Winning TrainerR C Philpot
- Winning Time26.95s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances6 ¾, ¾, 1 ¼, 2 ¾, 1 ¼
- Off Time12:24:26
- Forecast£11.03
- Tricast£21.44
