Meetings
12:09 Harlow Sun 2 February 2020
- 238m
- D4
- 1st £60, Others £45 Race Total £285
Final Result
Winning time:15.36sOff time:12:09:28
1st
6
Dreenan Azza9/4
Split: Time: 15.36s
T: D BrockEP,Led1
2nd
1 ¼
5
Snapchat Lor5/1
Split: Time: 15.46s
T: B M NichollsEP,Chl&Crd2
3rd
¾
4
Breezing Jet3/1
Split: Time: 15.52s
T: J R DalyBmp1,RanOn
4th
hd
2
Moaning Muswell9/4
Split: Time: 15.54s
T: D B WhittonVSAw,RanOn
5th
3
1
Ashville Melody10/1
Split: Time: 15.78s
T: J R DalyVSAw,Crd1
6th
3 ¼
3
Highams Shandy10/1
Split: Time: 16.04s
T: J R DalyQAw,BBmp1
Race Details
- Winning TrainerD Brock
- Winning Time15.36s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances1 ¼, ¾, hd, 3, 3 ¼
- Off Time12:09:28
- Forecast£13.64
- Tricast£33.06
