Meetings
11:54 Harlow Sun 2 February 2020
- 415m
- A7
- 1st £85, Others £45 Race Total £310
Final Result
Winning time:26.95sOff time:11:54:38
1st
4
Salems Soulmate5/1
Split: 4.94Time: 26.95s
T: S A ClarkCrdRnUp&1,Led 1/2
2nd
4
2
Swift Lionel11/4
Split: 4.99Time: 27.27s
T: B M NichollsSAw,Crd3
3rd
½
5
Millabbey Lara7/2
Split: 4.93Time: 27.31s
T: J R DalyBmp1
4th
hd
6
Hotspur Harry6/1
Split: 4.9Time: 27.33s
T: A M KirbyLed- 1/2
5th
1 ¾
1
Blackrose Adel10/1
Split: 4.97Time: 27.47s
T: A M KirbyCrd3&4
6th
hd
3
Philfen Tornado9/4
Split: 4.94Time: 27.49s
T: R C PhilpotCrdRnUp,FcdTCk&B1
Race Details
- Winning TrainerS A Clark
- Winning Time26.95s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances4, ½, hd, 1 ¾, hd
- Off Time11:54:38
- Forecast£24.74
- Tricast£66.53
Racing Tips
Monday's racing preview
Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.
Next Race Off
16:17 Pau
Football Tips
Sunday's Premier League tips
Paul Higham has Sunday's Premier League preview with best bets for Spurs v Man City & Burnley v Arsenal.
Our best bets
Check out Sporting Life's best bets across racing, football and more.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.