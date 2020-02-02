Meetings
11:39 Harlow Sun 2 February 2020
- 415m
- A6
- 1st £95, Others £45 Race Total £320
Final Result
Winning time:26.85sOff time:11:39:36
1st
2
You See Charlie2/1
Split: 4.88Time: 26.85s
T: B M NichollsEP,Led1
2nd
1 ½
1
Springmount Roxy3/1
Split: 4.93Time: 26.97s
T: A M KirbyChl&Crd3
3rd
½
3
Blackrose Fred5/1
Split: 4.98Time: 27.01s
T: A M KirbyCrdRunUp&1
4th
sh
6
Tullyotter Lady11/2
Split: 4.84Time: 27.02s
T: J PearsonEP,Wide
5th
5 ½
4
Peads Billy7/2
Split: 4.92Time: 27.46s
T: J PearsonCrdRunUp&1
6th
1 ½
5
Ghetto Leader6/1
Split: 4.96Time: 27.58s
T: M BrazilMiddle&CrdRunUp
Race Details
- Winning TrainerB M Nicholls
- Winning Time26.85s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances1 ½, ½, sh, 5 ½, 1 ½
- Off Time11:39:36
- Forecast£8.98
- Tricast£27.36
