Meetings
11:24 Harlow Sun 2 February 2020
- 415m
- A4
- 1st £115, Others £45 Race Total £340
Final Result
Winning time:26.49sOff time:11:24:49
1st
6
Moaning Baldrick5/2
Split: 4.82Time: 26.49s
T: D B WhittonALd,Wide
2nd
1 ¼
5
Bolshoi Blast5/1
Split: 4.91Time: 26.59s
T: P ClarkeRanOn
3rd
2
4
Lemming Lara6/1
Split: 4.9Time: 26.75s
T: P ClarkeEP,Middle
4th
¾
1
Salems Nebraska10/1
Split: 4.99Time: 26.81s
T: S A ClarkCrdRunUp,RanOn
5th
2 ½
3
Barnagrane Vic4/1
Split: 4.98Time: 27.01s
T: A CobbBmp1
6th
1 ¼
2
Bolshoi Beano7/4
Split: 4.96Time: 27.11s
T: P ClarkeSAw,CrdRunUp&1
Race Details
- Winning TrainerD B Whitton
- Winning Time26.49s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances1 ¼, 2, ¾, 2 ½, 1 ¼
- Off Time11:24:49
- Forecast£15.71
- Tricast£57.60
Racing Tips
Monday's racing preview
Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.
Next Race Off
16:17 Pau
Football Tips
Sunday's Premier League tips
Paul Higham has Sunday's Premier League preview with best bets for Spurs v Man City & Burnley v Arsenal.
Our best bets
Check out Sporting Life's best bets across racing, football and more.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.