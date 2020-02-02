Meetings
11:09 Harlow Sun 2 February 2020
- 238m
- D4
- 1st £60, Others £45 Race Total £285
Final Result
Winning time:15.41sOff time:11:09:44
1st
1
Roman Minstrel5/4
Split: Time: 15.41s
T: D B WhittonCrd&Led2
2nd
½
5
Knee Protector11/2
Split: Time: 15.45s
T: J PearsonEP,Crd1,RanOn
3rd
½
3
Moaning Deno11/4
Split: Time: 15.49s
T: D B WhittonEP,Crd1&2
4th
sh
6
Fortunate Nidge3/1
Split: Time: 15.50s
T: P ClarkeLed-VWide2
5th
¾
2
Pennys Deku14/1
Split: Time: 15.56s
T: J PearsonSAw,Crd2
6th
1 ¾
4
Salems Vermont10/1
Split: Time: 15.70s
T: S A ClarkEveryChance
Race Details
- Winning TrainerD B Whitton
- Winning Time15.41s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances½, ½, sh, ¾, 1 ¾
- Off Time11:09:44
- Forecast£10.43
- Tricast£22.54
Racing Tips
Monday's racing preview
Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.
Next Race Off
16:17 Pau
Football Tips
Sunday's Premier League tips
Paul Higham has Sunday's Premier League preview with best bets for Spurs v Man City & Burnley v Arsenal.
Our best bets
Check out Sporting Life's best bets across racing, football and more.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.