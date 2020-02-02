Meetings
13:49 Doncaster Sun 2 February 2020
- 483m
- A3
- 1st £130, Others £40 Race Total £330
Final Result
Winning time:30.68sOff time:13:50:13
1st
6
Rapido Gemma4/1
Split: 4.23Time: 30.68s
T: M HaythorneWide,LedRnIn
2nd
sh
5
Tiermana Stout11/4
Split: 4.26Time: 30.69s
T: G WilsonMidW,Led4ToRnIn
3rd
1 ¼
3
Motorbar Memory7/2
Split: 4.18Time: 30.78s
T: R J OvertonMid,SnLedTo4
4th
1
2
Proper Peasant9/4
Split: 4.22Time: 30.86s
T: R C HardyMid,EP
5th
3 ¼
1
Igglepiggle6/1
Split: 4.26Time: 31.12s
T: K M TobinRls,Crd 3/4
6th
1 ¼
4
Bansha Eduardo6/1
Split: 4.29Time: 31.22s
T: K M TobinSAw,CrdRnUp& 3/4
Race Details
- Winning TrainerM Haythorne
- Winning Time30.68s
- Runners6 ran
- Distancessh, 1 ¼, 1, 3 ¼, 1 ¼
- Off Time13:50:13
- Forecast£17.84
- Tricast£50.23
