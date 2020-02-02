Meetings
13:31 Doncaster Sun 2 February 2020
- 483m
- A3
- 1st £130, Others £40 Race Total £330
Final Result
Winning time:30.45sOff time:13:31:14
1st
6
Our Jean Genie7/4
Split: 4.2Time: 30.45s
T: K M TobinWide,Led3
2nd
2 ¾
1
Russanda Ranger6/1
Split: 4.32Time: 30.68s
T: S R ParkerRls,EP
3rd
¾
3
Mollycoddler6/1
Split: 4.18Time: 30.75s
T: W E LinkMid,EP,LedTo3
4th
½
4
Swift Galloway7/2
Split: 4.38Time: 30.79s
T: K M TobinMid,SAw
5th
2 ¼
5
Gain Control9/2
Split: 4.26Time: 30.98s
T: L A TaylorsonWide,ClrRun
6th
2
2
Sambuca Star7/2
Split: 4.42Time: 31.15s
T: M HaythorneRls,SAw
Race Details
- Winning TrainerK M Tobin
- Winning Time30.45s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances2 ¾, ¾, ½, 2 ¼, 2
- Off Time13:31:14
- Forecast£12.85
- Tricast£46.20
