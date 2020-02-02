Meetings
13:16 Doncaster Sun 2 February 2020
- 483m
- A4
- 1st £125, Others £40 Race Total £325
Final Result
Winning time:30.86sOff time:13:16:19
1st
4
Millcroft Chief6/1
Split: 4.27Time: 30.86s
T: G ConwayMid,QAw,ALed
2nd
sh
5
Mercury Blake5/1
Split: 4.37Time: 30.87s
T: K BowmanMidWide,SAw,RanOn
3rd
hd
1
Millcroft Magic7/2
Split: 4.36Time: 30.89s
T: G ConwayRls,Crd1,RanOn
4th
1 ¼
3
Nolas Bloom10/1
Split: 4.35Time: 31.00s
T: D WebsterMidRls,Crd1,RanOn
5th
1 ¼
2
Proper Pam4/1
Split: 4.33Time: 31.10s
T: R C HardyRlsMid,EP
6th
2 ½
6
Toddys Bear11/10
Split: 4.28Time: 31.30s
T: J W GaskinEP,Crd1,RanOnLate
Race Details
- Winning TrainerG Conway
- Winning Time30.86s
- Runners6 ran
- Distancessh, hd, 1 ¼, 1 ¼, 2 ½
- Off Time13:16:19
- Forecast£45.98
- Tricast£145.28
Racing Tips
Monday's racing preview
Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.
Next Race Off
16:17 Pau
Football Tips
Sunday's Premier League tips
Paul Higham has Sunday's Premier League preview with best bets for Spurs v Man City & Burnley v Arsenal.
Our best bets
Check out Sporting Life's best bets across racing, football and more.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.