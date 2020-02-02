Meetings
13:01 Doncaster Sun 2 February 2020
- 483m
- A7
- 1st £105, Others £40 Race Total £305
Final Result
Winning time:31.20sOff time:13:01:17
1st
1
Tartan Star4/1
Split: 4.32Time: 31.20s
T: J SimpsonRlsMid,EP,Led 3/4
2nd
1 ¾
6
Mind The Door7/2
Split: 4.19Time: 31.34s
T: W E LinkW,QAw,LedTo 3/4
3rd
1
5
Nolas Aoife4/1
Split: 4.37Time: 31.42s
T: D WebsterWide,RanOn
4th
1 ¼
3
El Mex11/4
Split: 4.41Time: 31.52s
T: J SimpsonMid,SAw,Crd1
5th
½
2
Curryhills Toey5/2
Split: 4.44Time: 31.56s
T: K BowmanRlsMid,Crd1
6th
1 ¾
4
Barrack Maggie8/1
Split: 4.43Time: 31.71s
T: G WilsonMidWide,SAw
Race Details
- Winning TrainerJ Simpson
- Winning Time31.20s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances1 ¾, 1, 1 ¼, ½, 1 ¾
- Off Time13:01:17
- Forecast£23.86
- Tricast£74.58
