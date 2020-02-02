Meetings
12:46 Doncaster Sun 2 February 2020
- 275m
- D2
- 1st £105, Others £40 Race Total £305
Final Result
Winning time:17.71sOff time:12:48:15
1st
6
Bohemian King5/1
Split: Time: 17.71s
T: S R ParkerQAw,Crd 1/2,Led2
2nd
2 ¾
1
Luttons Vanessa5/1
Split: Time: 17.94s
T: J M WindrassRls,EP,VBCrd 1/2
3rd
2 ¼
2
Chieftain Snow5/1
Split: Time: 18.12s
T: M HaythorneRls,EP,VBCrd 1/2
4th
1 ¼
3
Blues And Twos3/1
Split: Time: 18.23s
T: R C HardyEP,Led1TVBCrd 1/2
5th
sh
5
Bourbon Country6/1
Split: Time: 18.24s
T: R J OvertonW,SAw,VBCrd 1/2
6th
14 ¾
4
Starshinedestiny13/8
Split: Time: 19.43s
T: K M TobinMid,BCrd&StbB 1/2
Race Details
- Winning TrainerS R Parker
- Winning Time17.71s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances2 ¾, 2 ¼, 1 ¼, sh, 14 ¾
- Off Time12:48:15
- Forecast£33.35
- Tricast£122.01
