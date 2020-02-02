Meetings
12:31 Doncaster Sun 2 February 2020
- 450m
- B2
- 1st £140, Others £40 Race Total £340
Final Result
Winning time:28.47sOff time:12:31:18
1st
2
Swift Bevel6/1
Split: 2.15Time: 28.47s
T: K M TobinRls,EP,Led1
2nd
1 ¾
3
Seans Hulk6/1
Split: 2.12Time: 28.61s
T: R J OvertonMid,EP
3rd
nk
4
Haven Boxer7/2
Split: 2.23Time: 28.64s
T: M HaythorneMid,RanOn
4th
3 ¾
5
Slaneyside Tory5/1
Split: 2.12Time: 28.94s
T: S R ParkerWide,EP
5th
sh
6
Ballymac Schmidt11/4
Split: 2.39Time: 28.95s
T: J SimpsonWide,SAw
6th
1 ½
1
Candlelight Max2/1
Split: 2.21Time: 29.07s
T: S R ParkerRls,ClrRun
Race Details
- Winning TrainerK M Tobin
- Winning Time28.47s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances1 ¾, nk, 3 ¾, sh, 1 ½
- Off Time12:31:18
- Forecast£49.89
- Tricast£157.35
Racing Tips
Monday's racing preview
Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.
Next Race Off
16:10 Taunton
Football Tips
Sunday's Premier League tips
Paul Higham has Sunday's Premier League preview with best bets for Spurs v Man City & Burnley v Arsenal.
Our best bets
Check out Sporting Life's best bets across racing, football and more.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.