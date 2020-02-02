Meetings
12:16 Doncaster Sun 2 February 2020
- 275m
- D3
- 1st £100, Others £40 Race Total £300
Final Result
Winning time:17.56sOff time:12:16:19
1st
6
Croker Joker9/2
Split: Time: 17.56s
T: K EverittWide,EP,Led1
2nd
3
5
Bogger Linden2/1
Split: Time: 17.81s
T: L A TaylorsonW,QAw,LedTo1
3rd
sh
4
Joella Poppy7/2
Split: Time: 17.82s
T: L A TaylorsonMid,EP
4th
½
2
Pinkyponk3/1
Split: Time: 17.87s
T: K M TobinRlsMid,SAw
5th
3 ½
1
Parkgate Athena6/1
Split: Time: 18.16s
T: M HaythorneRls,VSAw,EP
6th
¾
3
Willfredz Twirl5/1
Split: Time: 18.23s
T: K BowmanMid,SAw
Race Details
- Winning TrainerK Everitt
- Winning Time17.56s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances3, sh, ½, 3 ½, ¾
- Off Time12:16:19
- Forecast£17.12
- Tricast£46.84
