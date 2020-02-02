Meetings
12:01 Doncaster Sun 2 February 2020
- 450m
- B5
- 1st £115, Others £40 Race Total £315
Final Result
Winning time:29.16sOff time:12:01:38
1st
1
Sweet Rose3/1
Split: 2.27Time: 29.16s
T: N H PattisonRls,Crd&Led3
2nd
nk
4
Ballymorris Mike6/1
Split: 2.25Time: 29.19s
T: K BowmanMid,EP,RanOn
3rd
½
3
John Boys Loch5/1
Split: 2.37Time: 29.26s
T: K EverittSAw,Crd1,RanOn
4th
9 ¼
5
Ballymac Maggie10/1
Split: 2.23Time: 30.00s
T: K BowmanW,EP,LedToBCrd3
5th
¾
2
Bringitonbuddy3/1
Split: 2.33Time: 30.07s
T: J SimpsonCrd1,Chl&BCrd3
6th
1 ¾
6
Only One7/4
Split: 2.3Time: 30.22s
T: S R ParkerEP,ChlCrd&FcdTCk3
Race Details
- Winning TrainerN H Pattison
- Winning Time29.16s
- Runners6 ran
- Distancesnk, ½, 9 ¼, ¾, 1 ¾
- Off Time12:01:38
- Forecast£26.36
- Tricast£92.58
