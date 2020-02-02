Meetings
11:46 Doncaster Sun 2 February 2020
- 275m
- D3
- 1st £100, Others £40 Race Total £300
Final Result
Winning time:17.75sOff time:11:46:25
1st
6
Luttons Nicola3/1
Split: Time: 17.75s
T: J M WindrassWide,EP,Led 1/2
2nd
4 ½
4
Windmill Brownie4/1
Split: Time: 18.11s
T: J SimpsonMid,EP,LedTo 1/2
3rd
¾
1
Turn Hill8/1
Split: Time: 18.18s
T: M HaythorneRls,EP,Crd 1/2
4th
sh
5
Lady Bug9/2
Split: Time: 18.19s
T: L A TaylorsonWide,Crd2
5th
½
2
Kilbarry Ace3/1
Split: Time: 18.23s
T: K BowmanRls,Crd 1/2
6th
½
3
Mustang Brady9/4
Split: Time: 18.28s
T: L A TaylorsonRls,SAw,Crd2
Race Details
- Winning TrainerJ M Windrass
- Winning Time17.75s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances4 ½, ¾, sh, ½, ½
- Off Time11:46:25
- Forecast£19.23
- Tricast£83.42
