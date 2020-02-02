Meetings
11:31 Doncaster Sun 2 February 2020
- 450m
- B7
- 1st £105, Others £40 Race Total £305
Final Result
Winning time:29.61sOff time:11:31:18
1st
1
Luttons Meghan4/1
Split: 2.31Time: 29.61s
T: J M WindrassRls,SAw,LedRnIn
2nd
¾
3
Barnside Maggie9/4
Split: 2.27Time: 29.67s
T: S R ParkerMid,Led4ToRnIn
3rd
½
4
Turnthelightoff5/2
Split: 2.21Time: 29.71s
T: L A TaylorsonMid,EP,LedTo4
4th
sh
6
Tasty King6/1
Split: 2.17Time: 29.72s
T: K EverittVW,EP,RanOn
5th
5 ¾
5
Jumeirah Whisper4/1
Split: 2.32Time: 30.19s
T: K M TobinWide,SAw,Crd 3/4&4
6th
¾
2
Hillcroft Baby6/1
Split: 2.3Time: 30.26s
T: L A TaylorsonRlsMid,Crd 3/4&4
Race Details
- Winning TrainerJ M Windrass
- Winning Time29.61s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances¾, ½, sh, 5 ¾, ¾
- Off Time11:31:18
- Forecast£16.59
- Tricast£37.61
