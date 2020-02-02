Meetings
11:16 Doncaster Sun 2 February 2020
- 275m
- D4
- 1st £100, Others £40 Race Total £300
Final Result
Winning time:17.96sOff time:11:16:24
1st
2
Coaltown Becca4/7
Split: Time: 17.96s
T: K BowmanRls,EP,Led1
2nd
sh
3
Redbrick Riley4/1
Split: Time: 17.97s
T: K BowmanMid,SAw,RanOn
3rd
sh
4
Moss Code6/1
Split: Time: 17.98s
T: K EverittMid,ChlFrom 1/2
4th
1 ½
6
Hillside Josie10/1
Split: Time: 18.11s
T: N H PattisonWide,QAw
5th
hd
5
Boss Havoc6/1
Split: Time: 18.13s
T: N H PattisonWide,SAw
6th
1
1
Rockmount Trish12/1
Split: Time: 18.21s
T: J M WindrassRls,SAw
Race Details
- Winning TrainerK Bowman
- Winning Time17.96s
- Runners6 ran
- Distancessh, sh, 1 ½, hd, 1
- Off Time11:16:24
- Forecast£4.32
- Tricast£10.87
