Meetings
11:01 Doncaster Sun 2 February 2020
- 450m
- B6
- 1st £110, Others £40 Race Total £310
Final Result
Winning time:29.48sOff time:11:01:12
1st
2
Chuckys Mofassa5/1
Split: 2.3Time: 29.48s
T: K BowmanSAw,LedRnIn
2nd
1
1
Our Collette5/1
Split: 2.24Time: 29.57s
T: P SmithEP,ChlMvdOff&Crd4
2nd
dh
3
Hes For Real4/1
Split: 2.13Time: 29.57s
T: K BowmanMid,QAw,LedToCrd4
4th
nk
6
Russanda Perry4/5
Split: 2.37Time: 29.60s
T: S R ParkerVSAw,Crd 1/4,RanOnWell
5th
2 ¼
5
Fast Spin10/1
Split: 2.15Time: 29.78s
T: P SmithWide,EP,Crd 1/4
6th
6 ¾
4
Slipalong Fairy8/1
Split: 2.19Time: 30.32s
T: L A TaylorsonMid,EP,FcdToCk 1/4
Race Details
- Winning TrainerK Bowman
- Winning Time29.48s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances1, dh, nk, 2 ¼, 6 ¾
- Off Time11:01:12
- Forecast£15.55
- Tricast£51.67
Racing Tips
Monday's racing preview
Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.
Next Race Off
16:10 Taunton
Football Tips
Sunday's Premier League tips
Paul Higham has Sunday's Premier League preview with best bets for Spurs v Man City & Burnley v Arsenal.
Our best bets
Check out Sporting Life's best bets across racing, football and more.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.