Racing Tips

Meetings
21:17 Central Park Sun 2 February 2020
- 642m
- OR
- 1st £300, Others £50 Race Total £550
1
Droopys Denny(d - bkw)
Best: 40.32sLast: 46.17s
T: R J Holloway
Tullymurry Act/Greenwell Mo
2
Nans Major(d - bk)
Best: 39.98sLast: 41.20s
T: S J West
Droopys Cain/Nans Lucky
3
Goldies Hotspur(b - bk)
Best: 39.97sLast: 47.07s
T: P Janssens
Aero Majestic/Slick Sapphire
4
Burgess Villa(d - bk)
Best: .00sLast: 45.91s
T: R J Holloway
Droopys Cain/Paradise Maria
5
Affleck Bolt(d - bd)
Best: 39.28sLast: 38.45s
T: P Janssens
Kinloch Brae/Ardrine Lunar
6
Southfield Code(d - bd)
Best: 39.76sLast: 40.52s
T: K R Hutton
Vulturi/Scissors
