Meetings
21:01 Central Park Sun 2 February 2020
- 480m
- OR
- 1st £250, Others £50 Race Total £500
1
Rough Star(d - bk)
Best: 30.32sLast: 30.52s
T: D Mullins
Droopys Jet/White Star
2
Droopys Shark(d - bk)
Best: 29.90sLast: 30.36s
T: R J Holloway
Quietly/Droopys Cyclone
3
Brutus Bullet(d - bd)
Best: 29.80sLast: 30.76s
T: B S Green
Tyrur Big Mike/Droopys Achieve
4
Trade Cena(d - bk)
Best: 30.10sLast: 30.70s
T: D P Brabon
Big Daddy Cool/Tyrur Shelia
5
Loughgur Let(d - bkw)
Best: 30.49sLast: 24.72s
T: G L Davidson
Droopys Jet/Headleys Dottie
6
Paddington(d - f)
Best: 30.21sLast: 31.06s
T: D Puddy
Tyrur Big Mike/Full Of Beans
Racing Tips
Monday's racing preview
Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.
Next Race Off
16:10 Taunton
Football Tips
Sunday's Premier League tips
Paul Higham has Sunday's Premier League preview with best bets for Spurs v Man City & Burnley v Arsenal.
Our best bets
Check out Sporting Life's best bets across racing, football and more.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.