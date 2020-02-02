Racing Tips

Meetings
20:44 Central Park Sun 2 February 2020
- 480m
- OR
- 1st £200, Others £50 Race Total £450
1
Hangman(d - bk)
Best: 29.62sLast: 34.50s
T: K M O'flaherty
Skywalker Puma/Skywalker Alice
2
Druids Busy Man(d - bk)
Best: 28.93sLast:
T: K R Hutton
Aero Majestic/Daring Rose
3
Woodcocks Alya(b - bk)
Best: 29.40sLast: 30.36s
T: N J Deas
Farloe Blitz/Caragh Kayla
4
Avion Charlie(d - bd)
Best: 29.47sLast: 29.67s
T: K R Hutton
Ballymac Vic/Tullig Bonnie
5
Going Straight(d - bk)
Best: .00sLast: 24.56s
T: J W Reynolds
Greenwell Hawk/Going Voting
6
Tadhgs Nidge(d - wbk)
Best: 29.91sLast: 30.48s
T: D W Lee
Droopys Nidge/Tadhgs Diva
