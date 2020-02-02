Racing Tips

Meetings
20:27 Central Park Sun 2 February 2020
- 480m
- OR
- 1st £200, Others £50 Race Total £450
1
Senahel Crockett(d - f)
Best: .00sLast: 16.91s
T: G L Davidson
Superior Product/Senahel Jen
2
Ballymac Ohio(b - bd)
Best: 29.48sLast: 23.71s
T: B S Green
Ballymac Vic/Coolavanny Angie
3
Woodcocks Hawk(d - bk)
Best: 29.19sLast: 30.67s
T: N J Deas
Head Bound/Kingsmill Jane
4
Front Asset(d - wbe)
Best: 29.02sLast: 29.37s
T: K R Proctor
Zero Ten/Chubbys Sarah
5
Going Swift(b - be)
Best: 29.61sLast: 27.27s
T: D Puddy
Greenwell Hawk/Going Voting
6
Savana Scamp(d - bd)
Best: .00sLast: 30.50s
T: J Bloomfield
Droopys Roddick/Sizzling Daisy
