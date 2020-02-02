Racing Tips

Meetings
20:09 Central Park Sun 2 February 2020
- 480m
- OR
- 1st £200, Others £50 Race Total £450
1
Churchtown Gift(b - bk)
Best: 28.96sLast: 47.03s
T: P B Philpott
Romeo Recruit/Dower Bud
2
Paradise Star(b - bk)
Best: 29.38sLast: N/A
T: L E Morrison
Good News/Paradise Summer
3
Darbys Shoes(d - bd)
Best: 29.17sLast: 29.47s
T: N J Deas
Kinloch Brae/Colarado Josie
4
Lightfoot Cindy(b - bk)
Best: 29.78sLast: N/A
T: L E Morrison
Newin Yolo/Swift Champagne
5
War Admiral(d - bk)
Best: .00sLast: N/A
T: P Janssens
Droopys Buick/Slaneyside Mandy
6
Dunham Verrazano(d - bk)
Best: 29.50sLast: 34.53s
T: R J Holloway
Swift Hoffman/Mark Street Lass
