Racing Tips

Meetings
19:53 Central Park Sun 2 February 2020
- 642m
- OR
- 1st £250, Others £50 Race Total £500
1
Oakfield Dancer(b - bk)
Best: 41.11sLast: 42.11s
T: S J West
Paradise Madison/Have You One
2
Nans Camilo(d - dkbd)
Best: 40.20sLast: 29.76s
T: D P Brabon
Skywalker Puma/Nans Tapestry
3
Hillcroft Master(d - bkw)
Best: .00sLast: 29.84s
T: A J Taylor
Superior Product/Quivershillcroft
4
Woodcocks Fury(d - bk)
Best: 40.60sLast: 34.71s
T: N J Deas
Kinloch Brae/Barbers Yoko
5
Minglers Toe(b - wbk)
Best: .00sLast: 29.72s
T: B D O'sullivan
Droopys Nidge/Minglers Suarez
6
Savana Louie(d - bd)
Best: 40.56sLast: 28.26s
T: J Bloomfield
Belles Direction/Hayeses Angel
