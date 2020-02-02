Meetings
19:36 Central Park Sun 2 February 2020
- 480m
- OR
- 1st £250, Others £50 Race Total £500
1
Heathlawn River(d - bd)
Best: 29.14sLast: 29.54s
T: B D O'sullivan
Makeshift/Heathlawn Gold
2
Bockos Rory(d - f)
Best: 29.58sLast: 30.88s
T: B S Green
Ballymac Matt/Coyote Queen
3
Fantasy Bert(d - bk)
Best: 30.26sLast: 23.86s
T: D W Lee
Kinloch Brae/Rushmoorbeatrice
4
Nomansland Flyer(d - wbk)
Best: 29.53sLast: 29.96s
T: R J Holloway
Makeshift/Swift Hazel
5
Forest Capri(d - bk)
Best: 29.52sLast: 30.52s
T: B D O'sullivan
Ballymac Vic/Forest Mollie
6
Burgess Doc(d - bk)
Best: 29.52sLast: 29.72s
T: L Field
Droopys Jet/Badminton Maid
Racing Tips
Monday's racing preview
Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.
Next Race Off
16:10 Taunton
Football Tips
Sunday's Premier League tips
Paul Higham has Sunday's Premier League preview with best bets for Spurs v Man City & Burnley v Arsenal.
Our best bets
Check out Sporting Life's best bets across racing, football and more.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.