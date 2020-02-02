Racing Tips

Meetings
19:18 Central Park Sun 2 February 2020
- 480m
- OR
- 1st £200, Others £50 Race Total £450
1
Ballymac Osby(d - bd)
Best: 28.84sLast: 29.94s
T: K R Hutton
Kinloch Brae/Ballymac Scarlet
2
Chanceme Pancy(d - bk)
Best: .00sLast: 26.26s
T: D Power
Head Bound/Kingsmill Jane
3
Chicago Fire(d - bkw)
Best: 29.29sLast: 28.40s
T: D P Brabon
Laughil Blake/Terminator
4
Aim For Glory(d - bk)
Best: 29.03sLast: 29.36s
T: S A Cahill
Droopys Jet/Bigmans Daisy
5
Brindle(d - bd)
Best: .00sLast: 15.63s
T: L Field
Skywalker Puma/Carthage Girl
6
Burgess Sarah(b - bk)
Best: 29.11sLast: 27.90s
T: K R Hutton
Cashen Legend/Paradise Siesta
