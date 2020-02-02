Meetings
19:03 Central Park Sun 2 February 2020
- 480m
- OR
- 1st £200, Others £50 Race Total £450
1
Laughil Scott(d - bk)
Best: 29.46sLast: 16.53s
T: S Mavrias
Fabregas/Laughil Laura
2
Lenson Whelan(d - bkw)
Best: 28.93sLast: 28.68s
T: P Janssens
Droopys Jet/Tullig Bonnie
3
Velvet Matilda(b - wbk)
Best: 29.26sLast: 29.10s
T: K R Hutton
Head Bound/Velvet All Jam
4
Tommys Storm(d - bd)
Best: 29.87sLast: 16.94s
T: L E Morrison
Storm Control/Punchestown Girl
5
Galloping Moon(b - wbe)
Best: 29.06sLast: 31.47s
T: K R Hutton
Tullymurry Act/Galloping Maeve
6
Patanjali(b - bk)
Best: 28.95sLast: 31.75s
T: K R Hutton
Droopys Sydney/Ballymac Razl
Racing Tips
Monday's racing preview
Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.
Next Race Off
16:10 Taunton
Football Tips
Sunday's Premier League tips
Paul Higham has Sunday's Premier League preview with best bets for Spurs v Man City & Burnley v Arsenal.
Our best bets
Check out Sporting Life's best bets across racing, football and more.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.