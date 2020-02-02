Racing Tips

Meetings
18:44 Central Park Sun 2 February 2020
- 480m
- OR
- 1st £200, Others £50 Race Total £450
1
Droopys Cannon(d - bebd)
Best: 28.81sLast: 29.22s
T: D Childs
Droopys Roddick/Droopys Loner
2
Nans Missile(d - bk)
Best: 28.94sLast: 29.80s
T: D P Brabon
Droopys Cain/Nans Lucky
3
Whizzy Diamond(d - bkw)
Best: 29.02sLast: 17.07s
T: S Mavrias
Eden The Kid/Skate On
4
Art Of Speed(d - bk)
Best: 29.12sLast: 29.61s
T: B D O'sullivan
Tyrur Big Mike/Laughil Liz
5
Brickfield Whiz(d - be)
Best: 29.44sLast: 29.37s
T: S A Cahill
Scolari Me Daddy/Galway Fancy
6
Troy Firebird(d - bk)
Best: 29.50sLast: 23.89s
T: D Mullins
Tullymurry Act/Dunkil Heros
