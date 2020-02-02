Meetings
18:27 Central Park Sun 2 February 2020
- 265m
- OR
- 1st £200, Others £50 Race Total £450
1
Leeview Paddy(d - bk)
Best: 16.34sLast: 17.20s
T: S J West
Sir Paddy/Leeview Lady
2
Droopys Gogo(d - bdw)
Best: .00sLast: 23.50s
T: D W Lee
Coolavanny Jap/Droopys Keisha
3
Melodys Jack(d - bk)
Best: 16.29sLast: 16.54s
T: P B Philpott
Tullymurry Act/Melodys Abbie
4
Droopys Code(d - bebd)
Best: 16.24sLast: 16.44s
T: D Childs
Droopys Roddick/Droopys Loner
5
Troy Bella(d - fw)
Best: 16.37sLast: 16.47s
T: D Mullins
Tyrur Big Mike/Fire Height Brid
6
Kenton Ten(d - bk)
Best: 16.17sLast: 14.52s
T: M N Fenwick
Pat C Sabbath/Jaytee Grace
Racing Tips
Monday's racing preview
Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.
Next Race Off
16:10 Taunton
Football Tips
Sunday's Premier League tips
Paul Higham has Sunday's Premier League preview with best bets for Spurs v Man City & Burnley v Arsenal.
Our best bets
Check out Sporting Life's best bets across racing, football and more.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.