Meetings
18:09 Central Park Sun 2 February 2020
- 450m
- OR
- 1st £250, Others £50 Race Total £500
1
Cashinonjoey(d - f)
Best: .00sLast: 28.55s
T: R A Dimmock
Toolatetosell/Galley Cashin
2
Droopys Gasp(d - bk)
Best: .00sLast: 30.25s
T: D P Brabon
Tullymurry Act/Droopys Talia
3
Queen Dawn(b - bk)
Best: 27.75sLast: 16.72s
T: D P Brabon
Leamaneigh Turbo/Wee Tiger Tots
4
King Drake(d - bk)
Best: .00sLast: 29.68s
T: E Mcnair
Leamaneigh Turbo/Skate On
5
Savana Alan(d - bk)
Best: 27.50sLast: 28.10s
T: J Bloomfield
Tullymurry Act/Cooladerry Fizz
6
Lenson Robin(d - bk)
Best: .00sLast: 29.60s
T: R J Holloway
Confident Rankin/The Other Peach
Racing Tips
Monday's racing preview
Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.
Next Race Off
16:10 Taunton
Football Tips
Sunday's Premier League tips
Paul Higham has Sunday's Premier League preview with best bets for Spurs v Man City & Burnley v Arsenal.
Our best bets
Check out Sporting Life's best bets across racing, football and more.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.