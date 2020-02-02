Meetings
13:51 Belle Vue Sun 2 February 2020
- 470m
- A4
- 1st £66, Others £20 Race Total £166
Final Result
Winning time:28.85sOff time:13:51:27
1st
2
Holycross Model7/2
Split: 4.36Time: 28.85s
T: J DrakeQAw,ALed,RlsMid
2nd
2 ¼
5
Memories Model6/1
Split: 4.52Time: 29.03s
T: P W GregsonSAw,RanOn,MidW
3rd
1
6
Fagans Victor5/4
Split: 4.47Time: 29.11s
T: J C IrvingClrRun,Wide
4th
1
4
Highview Buzz6/1
Split: 4.42Time: 29.20s
T: B HeatonClrRun,Mid
5th
nk
1
Preacher Man3/1
Split: 4.41Time: 29.23s
T: J LlewellinClrRun,Rls
6th
2 ¾
3
Ballymac Alfred10/1
Split: 4.47Time: 29.46s
T: R A FieldingClrRun,Mid
Race Details
- Winning TrainerJ Drake
- Winning Time28.85s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances2 ¼, 1, 1, nk, 2 ¾
- Off Time13:51:27
- Forecast£34.96
- Tricast£64.95
