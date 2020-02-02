Meetings
13:37 Belle Vue Sun 2 February 2020
- 470m
- A2
- 1st £76, Others £25 Race Total £201
Final Result
Winning time:28.25sOff time:13:37:23
1st
4
Swift Queeny9/4
Split: 4.29Time: 28.25s
T: P J RosneyEP,SnLed,Mid
2nd
5 ¼
1
Giovanni Jack2/1
Split: 4.39Time: 28.68s
T: T A LeechClrRun,RlsMid
3rd
2 ½
2
Skipping Steps10/1
Split: 4.42Time: 28.88s
T: P WebsterClrRun,Rls
4th
1
5
Tyrur Damien5/1
Split: 4.42Time: 28.96s
T: B HeatonSAw,Wide
5th
1
3
Water Spray2/1
Split: 4.34Time: 29.04s
T: E UptonQAw,Crd3,MidRls
6th
2 ½
6
Power Talk6/1
Split: 4.38Time: 29.24s
T: P WebsterClrRun,Wide
Race Details
- Winning TrainerP J Rosney
- Winning Time28.25s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances5 ¼, 2 ½, 1, 1, 2 ½
- Off Time13:37:23
- Forecast£9.89
- Tricast£44.75
Racing Tips
Monday's racing preview
Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.
Next Race Off
16:10 Taunton
Football Tips
Sunday's Premier League tips
Paul Higham has Sunday's Premier League preview with best bets for Spurs v Man City & Burnley v Arsenal.
Our best bets
Check out Sporting Life's best bets across racing, football and more.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.