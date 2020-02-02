Meetings
13:19 Belle Vue Sun 2 February 2020
- 470m
- A6
- 1st £58, Others £20 Race Total £158
Final Result
Winning time:28.75sOff time:13:19:18
1st
1
Knockard Duke4/1
Split: 4.32Time: 28.75s
T: J C IrvingQAw,ALed,Rls
2nd
5 ½
4
Galley John8/1
Split: 4.44Time: 29.20s
T: J C IrvingClrRun,Mid
3rd
½
2
Ballymac Daisy6/1
Split: 4.51Time: 29.24s
T: B HeatonSAw,RlsMid
4th
1 ¾
6
Fancy Idea5/2
Split: 4.39Time: 29.39s
T: J W BamberClrRun,MidW
5th
nk
3
Foulkscourt Blue1/1
Split: 4.44Time: 29.42s
T: T A LeechCrd 1/4,MidRls
6th
2 ¾
5
Blythe Swift10/1
Split: 4.46Time: 29.65s
T: J LlewellinClrRun,Wide
Race Details
- Winning TrainerJ C Irving
- Winning Time28.75s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances5 ½, ½, 1 ¾, nk, 2 ¾
- Off Time13:19:18
- Forecast£49.43
- Tricast£203.32
