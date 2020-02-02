Meetings
13:04 Belle Vue Sun 2 February 2020
- 470m
- A3
- 1st £71, Others £23 Race Total £186
Final Result
Winning time:28.61sOff time:13:04:21
1st
3
Knockard Crash5/2
Split: 4.25Time: 28.61s
T: R A FieldingEP,SnLed,Mid
2nd
4
6
Matching Mia5/1
Split: 4.41Time: 28.94s
T: T A LeechSAw,MidW
3rd
1 ¼
5
Outdoor Queen6/4
Split: 4.37Time: 29.05s
T: G A GriffithsCrd2,Mid
4th
1 ½
2
Jaxleg Eacram10/1
Split: 4.36Time: 29.18s
T: B HeatonClrRun,MidRls
5th
1 ¾
4
Darwen Billy7/2
Split: 4.23Time: 29.33s
T: E UptonQAw,BCrd1,Mid
6th
3
1
Blythe Dill8/1
Split: 4.38Time: 29.58s
T: J LlewellinClrRun,Rls
Race Details
- Winning TrainerR A Fielding
- Winning Time28.61s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances4, 1 ¼, 1 ½, 1 ¾, 3
- Off Time13:04:21
- Forecast£18.41
- Tricast£33.93
