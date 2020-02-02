Meetings
12:48 Belle Vue Sun 2 February 2020
- 470m
- A4
- 1st £66, Others £20 Race Total £166
Final Result
Winning time:28.80sOff time:12:48:23
1st
2
Ballymac Tessa5/4
Split: 4.39Time: 28.80s
T: B HeatonEP,Led1,Rls
2nd
nk
4
Jaxleg Turbo5/1
Split: 4.41Time: 28.83s
T: B HeatonChlNrLine,Mid
3rd
nk
1
Springwell Click10/1
Split: 4.46Time: 28.87s
T: P W GregsonClrRun,RlsMid
4th
sh
3
Lavally King6/1
Split: 4.37Time: 28.88s
T: G A GriffithsQAw,MidRls
5th
1 ½
6
Hello Baby Blue2/1
Split: 4.38Time: 29.00s
T: T A LeechCrd1,Wide
6th
1 ¾
5
Air Sea Rescue6/1
Split: 4.48Time: 29.15s
T: J LlewellinCrd1,Mid
Race Details
- Winning TrainerB Heaton
- Winning Time28.80s
- Runners6 ran
- Distancesnk, nk, sh, 1 ½, 1 ¾
- Off Time12:48:23
- Forecast£10.60
- Tricast£46.82
