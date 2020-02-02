Meetings
12:33 Belle Vue Sun 2 February 2020
- 470m
- A1
- 1st £106, Others £28 Race Total £106
Final Result
Winning time:28.21sOff time:12:33:21
1st
6
Vatican Saab5/2
Split: 4.26Time: 28.21s
T: P J RosneyLedNrLine,Wide
2nd
nk
5
Droopys Boss7/4
Split: 4.23Time: 28.24s
T: G A GriffithsEP,SnLed-NrLn,MidW
3rd
2 ½
1
Magical Fox7/1
Split: 4.4Time: 28.45s
T: G A GriffithsClrRun,Rls
4th
sh
2
Blythe Basil12/1
Split: 4.26Time: 28.46s
T: J LlewellinQAw,Rls
5th
4 ¾
4
Our Rocket Man5/2
Split: 4.3Time: 28.84s
T: P J RosneyClrRun,MidW
6th
¾
3
Slaneyside Nevin5/1
Split: 4.28Time: 28.90s
T: R A FieldingFcdCkB2,MidRls
Race Details
- Winning TrainerP J Rosney
- Winning Time28.21s
- Runners6 ran
- Distancesnk, 2 ½, sh, 4 ¾, ¾
- Off Time12:33:21
- Forecast£8.68
- Tricast£30.89
