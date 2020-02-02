Meetings
12:18 Belle Vue Sun 2 February 2020
- 470m
- A7
- 1st £58, Others £20 Race Total £158
Final Result
Winning time:29.53sOff time:12:18:40
1st
6
Eternal Flame6/1
Split: 4.43Time: 29.53s
T: N J SaundersLedNrLine,Wide
2nd
½
3
Magical Elsie14/1
Split: 4.36Time: 29.58s
T: J LlewellinQAw,Led-NrLn,Mid
3rd
1 ¼
5
Wraysbury Ranger2/1
Split: 4.55Time: 29.68s
T: N J SaundersRanOn,Mid
4th
¾
1
Idaho Hollie7/2
Split: 4.58Time: 29.75s
T: P WebsterCrdStt,MidRls
5th
3 ½
2
Ballymac Newman5/2
Split: 4.48Time: 30.04s
T: B HeatonCrdStt,RlsMid
6th
2 ¼
4
Molly Dancer4/1
Split: 4.38Time: 30.23s
T: B HeatonCrdStt,MidRls
Race Details
- Winning TrainerN J Saunders
- Winning Time29.53s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances½, 1 ¼, ¾, 3 ½, 2 ¼
- Off Time12:18:40
- Forecast£89.16
- Tricast£220.21
