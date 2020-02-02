Meetings
12:04 Belle Vue Sun 2 February 2020
- 470m
- A5
- 1st £61, Others £20 Race Total £161
Final Result
Winning time:28.95sOff time:12:04:29
1st
2
Ballymac Pichu2/1
Split: 4.39Time: 28.95s
T: B HeatonFcdCk1,Led4,Mid
2nd
1 ¾
5
Roedhelm Oasis2/1
Split: 4.48Time: 29.09s
T: J DrakeSAw,Crd1,RanOn
3rd
1
1
Westminster Iona10/1
Split: 4.52Time: 29.17s
T: T A LeechClrRun,Rls
4th
¾
3
Aurevoir7/2
Split: 4.34Time: 29.23s
T: T A LeechQAw,Led-Crd4,Mid
5th
3 ¾
4
Highview Ava3/1
Split: 4.42Time: 29.53s
T: B HeatonCrd1,MidW
6th
2 ¾
6
Burning Rubber6/1
Split: 4.37Time: 29.75s
T: D L CrossCrd1,Wide
Race Details
- Winning TrainerB Heaton
- Winning Time28.95s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances1 ¾, 1, ¾, 3 ¾, 2 ¾
- Off Time12:04:29
- Forecast£8.50
- Tricast£37.97
